'Home and Away' spoilers: Ziggy Astoni is upset by news about her ex-husband...

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) gets a blast-from-the-past on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



She's catching-up with garage boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) at the Diner when he starts gushing about his new baby nephew.



Yes, Ziggy's ex-husband and Justin's brother, Brody, has had a child with new partner, Simone.



Justin immediately realises he's been insensitive.



Ziggy is reminded of all the heartbreak she went through when she discovered Brody was having an affair with his restaurant co-worker, Simone.



But Ziggy is confused as to why she is so upset by Brody's baby news, when she is happily back together with boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor).



Does Ziggy see a baby in the future for her and Dean?

Bella and Mackenzie clash over Logan on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Things are getting crowded at the Pier Apartment.



Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is annoyed that Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has moved her boyfriend, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) without asking her first.



After Bella returns home and catches a naked Logan coming out of the bathroom, she decides enough is enough.



But when Bella complains to Mackenzie about the situation, Mackenzie points out that Bella isn't currently paying rent, so she doesn't get a say!



Bella is still determined to send Logan packing.



So she sneakily turns to Mackenzie's brother, Dean for help.



But is Dean prepared to get in the middle of the squabble between Bella and Mackenzie and give Logan his marching orders?

Cash is determined to make things right with Felicity on Home and Away (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) fears he's made things worse between his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) and him after showing her the autopsy report into their dad's death.



Felicity is trying to process the devastating discovery she made after reading the report.



She always believed that her dad was MURDERED.



Cash's girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) can see that he's upset after his latest fallout with Felicity.



So when Jasmine bumps into Felicity at the Diner, she tries to convince the headstrong gal to hear out her brother.



Will Felicity and Cash make peace over the tragedy from the past?

