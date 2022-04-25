Neighbours spoilers: Amy Greenwood gets a SHOCK at Fashion Week...

It's the moment of truth for Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) as she gets ready to showcase her designs at the long-awaited Fashion Week on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But little does Amy know, her moment in the spotlight is about to be sabotaged when a SCANDALOUS SECRET is revealed...



Amy remains unaware that her boyfriend, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is planning to break-up with her after the fashion show.



Ned and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) have finally given into their forbidden feelings for each other.



But Ned is just waiting for the right moment to come clean to Amy.



Unfortunately, SOMEONE beats him to it...



As Harlow takes to the stage to model one of Amy's dress designs, there's an unexpected extra projection which reveals an image of Ned and Harlow doing something that they shouldn't be...

Ned and Harlow's secret is exposed at Fashion Week on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

As Fashion Week finally gets underway at Lassiters, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is keeping a close eye on proceedings.



Montana Marcel (Tammin Sursok) gives the opening speech.



But the businesswoman remains aware that her fate lies in the hands of devious Paul, who has discovered the truth about her shady business dealings.



In the meanwhile, the residents of Ramsay Street gather to watch Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) strut her stuff in a one of the fashion shows.



Could this be the start of a modelling career for Mackenzie?



Unfortunately, Lassiters bosslady, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) remains unaware that her ex, Paul, is setting her up to take a very expensive fall by the end of Fashion Week...

Mackenzie struts her stuff on the catwalk for Fashion Week on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) has been down-in-the-dumps since Montana ended their short-lived romance.



But he doesn't realise that his own dad, Paul, blackmailed Montana into breaking-up with him!



Despite the excitement surrounding the launch of his new gin, winery owner, Leo, can't help longing for Montana.



When the two bump into each other, both are overcome with emotion.



It looks like Leo and Montana are about to share a forbidden kiss... until SOMEONE interrupts them!

Will Leo and Montana share a forbidden kiss on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

