'Neighbours' spoilers: Amy Greenwood has a SURPRISE visitor!

Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) is thrilled to be reunited with her teenage daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) on today's episode of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Yes, this is the very same daughter who caused THAT (offscreen) fire at a hotel in Cairns that Amy previously took the blame for.



Remember how Amy almost lost her job as manager at The Flamingo Bar when the secret was revealed?



Let's hope Zara is not planning to start any more fires while she's in the neighbourhood!



A post shared by Freya Van Dyke (@freya_vandyke) A photo posted by on

Unfortunately, the timing of Zara's arrival in Erinsborough couldn't be worse.



She walks right in on Amy and her two boyfriends, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris)!



Amy is not ready to come clean to Zara about their polyamorous relationship.



So she lies that Ned and Levi are just friends.



Amy is desperate to make a good impression and reconnect with Zara.



She doesn't want anything getting in the way of that.



But surely it's only a matter of time before Zara guesses that Amy is much more than just good friends with the two fellas?

Mick becomes Kyle and Roxy's wedding planner on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Mick Allsop (Joel Creasy) is up to more mischief.



After hanging about at Lassiters and generally making a nuisance of himself, Mick talks himself into a new role... as wedding planner to Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson)!



Say what?!



Both bride-to-be Roxy and Kyle's gran, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) are horrified that Kyle would agree to let meddling Mick take over their wedding plans.



Mick's hiring sort-of happens by accident... but Roxy is still ready to give Mick his marching orders!



But will she start to have a change of heart when Mick starts to impress her with his flashy wedding ideas?



Has Mick really got what it takes to become Erinsborough's number one wedding planner?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5