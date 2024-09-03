Neighbours spoilers: Are Paul and Terese getting BACK TOGETHER?

Are Paul and his ex-wife Terese getting too close for comfort again on Neighbours?

Airs Monday 9 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Is the scene being set for Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) and his ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), to get back together again on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Terese is sort-of a free woman now that husband Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) has asked for a separation.



But close friends Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and his wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) are both worried about Terese leaning on Paul for emotional support during her marriage troubles.



After all, they remember only too well the EXPLOSIVE fallout from Paul and Terese's last break-up!



Meanwhile, Toadie's personal crisis continues, as he feels surrounded by constant reminders of his ex-wives and past mistakes...

Toadie is once again reminded about his beloved late wife Sonya on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 10 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



There's an angry confrontation between Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson), after he accidentally discovers her secret dossier of evidence against him!



Aaron demands to know if Nicolette is planning a custody battle with him over their young daughter, Isla.



Nicolette attempts to talk her way out of trouble, and claims she has no intention of taking any legal action.



But the damage is done, and it's not long before Nicolette's mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones), and Isla's uncle, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), side with Aaron against Nicolette...



Aaron confronts Nicolette over her SECRET dossier on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 11 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Amira Devkar (Maria Thattil) returns to Ramsay Street ahead of her brother Haz's (Shiv Palekar) wedding to Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).



But Amira is the bearer of some bad news from back home...



Will a sad revelation put a dampener on Mackenzie and Haz's happiness?

Amira is back... with some BAD news for brother Haz on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 12 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) has some BIG explaining to do after being caught red-handed with the secret stash of cash!



As far as Holly is concerned, she's entitled to the money after what she went through when deadly lover, Heath Royce, tried to kill her in the Outback!



But local copper Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) may not see things that way...



Will Holly's dad Karl and stepmum Susan find out the real reason why she is suddenly so flash with the cash?

Will Holly manage to keep her secret from Karl and Susan on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Heath's Grisly Demise | Outback Week | Neighbours - YouTube Watch On

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee