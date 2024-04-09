Neighbours spoilers: Are Terese and Paul JUST GOOD FRIENDS?

Airs Monday 15 April 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) has been spending a LOT more time with her ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Much to the annoyance of Paul's present day lady lover, Chelsea Varga-Murphy (Viva Bianca)!



With the opening of the Eirini Rising development getting nearer, Paul offers to help Terese with her hunt for an Operations Manager.



A curious Jane Harris (Annie Jones) questions the current status of the close relationship between the ex-es.



Does Terese see herself remaining "just good friends" with Paul, now that her marriage to Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) appears to be over?



Or is Terese just kidding herself that there isn't something more brewing between 'em?

Is Leo aware that Krista could be about to relapse on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 16 April 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) remains on edge after the memorial service following her miscarriage.



She tries to focus on work after returning to her job at Lassiters.



But a haunting reminder of her lost child sends recovering addict Krista into a spiral...



Will she be tempted by some prescription pills and start back down another path of self-destruction?

JJ asks Jools for a BIG favour on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 17 April 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) still wants a chance to get to know his biological dad, Felix Rodwell better.



But Felix, who is now back behind bars after an attempted robbery, doesn't want to see the teenager.



So JJ decides to track down Felix's girlfriend, Jools Halliday (Eva Seymour), and asks for her help in making contact with his long-lost dad.



But JJ is left further devastated after Jools lets loose with some cruel home truths...

Karl becomes a billboard star on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 18 April 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is missing his wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne), who is still in Sydney.



He's starting to feel like Susan doesn't want to return home!



But down-in-the-dumps Karl gets a much-needed boost when Terese organises an event to officially unveil the Eirini Rising billboard, introducing the world to Doctor Karl!



Will this help Karl get his mojo back?

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee