Neighbours spoilers: Byron Stone has a SEXY SECRET!

Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) is thrilled that her globetrotting son, Byron Stone (Joe Klocek) has decided to come and live in Erinsborough on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After being introduced to legal eagle, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney), it looks like Byron could be in line to land some work with Rebecchi Law.



So WHY does Byron make an excuse to get out of his first meeting with the local legal firm?



Instead, Byron sneaks off to take some confidential paperwork to a mysterious client.



It appears that Byron is mixing business and pleasure when the meeting takes a steamy turn!



Byron has been funding himself with a SECRET side hustle... as a gigolo!



What on earth will Jane have to say, if she finds out her Golden Boy is really rather naughty!!

Jane is unaware of Byron's secret side hustle on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Even with his son, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) facing jail time, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is still focused on hiding his financial assets from soon-to-be ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



On yesterday's episode of the Aussie soap, Terese discovered that crafty Paul is still trying to avoid paying-up for their divorce settlement.



Terese is determined to get evidence of Paul's deceitful dealings.



But the hotel owner pleads ignorance and tries to throw Terese off the scent.



However, Paul's son, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) is on to him.



He can't believe Paul is busy playing games with Terese when Leo's twin brother, David, is about to go under lock and key.



Will Leo's words of warning force Paul to evalate his priorities?



Will Paul be able to put aside his money and protect his family instead?

Amy falls for a mystery married man on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) has just started online dating, after a push from her teenage daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke).



With Zara's encouragement, Amy organises her first date... only to be stood up!



However, there's hope on the horizon for disappointed Amy, when she literally falls into the arms of a handsome stranger, Barry (played by Aussie TV presenter, Barry DuBois from The Living Room)!



But, wouldn't you know it, Barry is already a married man!



Is this beginner's bad luck a sign of things to come for Amy?

