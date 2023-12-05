Neighbours spoilers: Chloe Brennan makes a CONFESSION...

Airs Monday 11 December 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Byron Stone (played by Xavier Molyneux) is excited about heading to the USA to visit long-distance girlfriend, Reece Sinclair, on Neighbours.



Unfortunately for Byron, he's about to receive a heartbreaking message from his lady love...



Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) finally gives into pressure from her ex-girlfriend, Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson), and reveals what she has been hiding.



As Nicolette reels from the revelation, Chloe knows she now needs to find the courage to break the BAD news to girlfriend, Elly Conway (Jodi Gordon), who is about to arrive back in Erinsborough for a visit.



Meanwhile, the Lassiters Christmas Fair is shaping-up to be a DISASTER after the hired Santa cancels.



WHICH Ramsay Street resident will put on the Santa suit instead?



WHO is beneath the Santa suit on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 12 December 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



It's the morning after the night before for Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Byron.



Their housemate, Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar), immediately jumps to the conclusion that Mackenzie and Byron must have HOOKED-UP!



Is Haz secretly jealous?



Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) appear to have put their feud behind them, as they get busy planning their pitch for the meeting with the Council.



However, Terese is secretly struggling to move on from Jane's previous hurtful words...



Remi Varga-Murphy (Naomi Rukavina) is curious as to why David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is no longer a doctor.



Remi decides to do some digging on the internet.



Will she find out the truth about what happened out at River Bend?



WHAT happens between Byron and Mackenzie on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 13 December 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Elly is back in Erinsborough and excited to be spending some time with Chloe.



However, Chloe is biding her time waiting for the right moment to break her news to her girlfriend...



Things are all a bit awkward at Number 32 as the love triangle continues between Mackenzie, Haz and his girlfriend, Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall).



Is Holly getting closer to discovering the truth about the true depth of feelings between Haz and Mackenzie?



Elsewhere, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) is haunted by memories of his wedding to his now ex-wife, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), after finding some confetti from their street party.



Trouble for Terese and Toadie on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 14 December 2023 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Elly is in for a SHOCK when Chloe finally shares what's been on her mind.



Where does this leave their relationship?



Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) is looking forward to some time away to try and reconnect with her husband, Andrew (Lloyd Will).



But will some last-minute problems at The Waterhole ruin the couple's plans for a getaway?



Melanie's return to Ramsay Street starts on a positive note as she spends time with former stepdaughter, Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner).



However, it's not long before both Terese and Toadie start to worry about Melanie's presence.



ALSO, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is back from his trip and wastes no time in quizzing Haz about his intentions towards Karl's daughter, Holly.



With Holly already feeling insecure about her relationship, is Karl about to make things worse?



It's confession time for Chloe and Elly on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee