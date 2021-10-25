'Neighbours' spoilers: Custody BATTLE for baby Isla?

A custody battle over baby Isla is looming on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) want to become primary carers of their baby daughter, Isla Tanaka-Brennan.



However, their co-parenting baby mama Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) has no intention of allowing Isla's fathers anything more than 50/50 custody rights.



The situation has now become super-tense with David threatening to take Nicolette to court...



Aaron reckons they need to think through the consequences before pressing forward with legal action.



However, David's dad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) sees this as the perfect opportunity for payback on Nicolette.



When Nicolette and her mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) hear that Paul is consulting criminal lawyers to help David and Aaron, Jane decides enough is enough.



Despite her own personal falling out with Paul, Jane pleads with Paul to call off the lawyers and offers him a deal she thinks he can't refuse...

Things heat-up between Mackenzie and Hendrix during a round of wrestling on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and her boyfriend Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) still haven't managed to make it into the bedroom.



However, their passion unexpectedly starts building again when Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) gets the couple involved in a pro-wrestling match in the livingroom at Number 30...



While Toadie enjoys wrestling showdowns with his kids Nell (Scarlett Anderson) and Hugo (John Turner), Mackenzie and Hendrix have their own showdown in the wrestling ring.



But all that physical contact only leads to more mutual sexual frustrations!



WHEN will Mackenzie and Hendrix manage to get a room?!

Melanie and Toadie's wrestling showdown ends in an unfortunate accident on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) is thrilled to be back in a good place with Toadie and his kids.



The whole family get involved in some pro-wrestling action in the livingroom at Number 30.



But while wrestling Toadie, poor Melanie slips and manages to fracture her wrist in the process!



Doctor David believes it's a lot of damage for a small accident.



He suggests Melanie could be a risk of osteoporosis.



But Melanie reacts badly to the thought of having an "old lady" disease and refuses to get a scan at Erinsborough Hospital.



Should Toadie be worried?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.