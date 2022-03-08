'Neighbours' spoilers: David Tanaka has a guilty SECRET!

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) is in a spin after the terrifying events at River Bend on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



David's husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) is still in a bad way in hospital after being attacked and left for dead by the disturbed, Gareth Bateman.



David is haunted by memories of DEAD Gareth and has been questioning his medical ethics.



Did doctor David do everything he could to save violent Gareth?



Or was he happy to sit back and let the man who attacked Aaron die?



David is in a bad way but has found a friend to lean on in hospital colleague, Dean Covey (Travis Cotton).



It's no secret that Dean has romantic feelings for David.



Dean reckons David should come clean to Aaron about what happened between them.



But David is keen to shake off his error of judgement.



Unfortunately for David, secrets don't always stay secret for long in Erinsborough...

Aaron previously SNAPPED when he suspected there was some funny business going on between David and Dean on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is still not sure he wants to be with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton), even though the on/off couple shared a kiss.



Amy took a temporary break from Ned while she was dealing with lots of drama involving her teenage daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke).



But now that Amy is ready to pick-up where they left off, Ned is preoccupied with his growing feelings for housemate, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan).



Harlow reckons they should explore things further between them, after THAT kiss while they were lost in the bush at River Bend.



Plus, hasn't Ned had to put-up with Amy messing him around enough already?



But Amy is not prepared to give up on Ned without a fight.



So she springs a romantic surprise on Ned when he least expects it!



Will the dazzling gesture be enough to convince Ned to get back together with Amy?

Amy springs a romantic surprise to save her relationship with Ned on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5