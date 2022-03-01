'Neighbours' spoilers: David Tanaka is ANGRY with Aaron...

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) is furious after his jealous husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) attacked David's hospital colleague, Dean Covey (Travis Cotton) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Aaron is still suspicious about David's close friendship with Dean.



But maybe he's gone about things the WRONG way by getting into a physical scuffle with Dean outside the hospital.



After Aaron has cooled down, he tries to apologise to David.



But David has had enough of Aaron's jealous and possessive behaviour.



He makes it very clear he needs some space and will not be joining Aaron on the planned trip to the holiday getaway, River Bend...

Aaron attacked love-rival Dean outside the hospital on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Despite a sudden extra workload, policeman Levi Canning (Richie Morris) secretly still intends to help Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) find her missing boyfriend, Gareth Bateman.



Freya believes Gareth could still be in the Erinsborough area, after getting involved in some dodgy business and going on the run from corrupt coppers.



Levi shares his secret plans with Freya.



But Levi's cousin, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and his wife, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) are both worried when they hear Levi is still helping Freya.



Kyle and Roxy are both afraid that Levi is risking his job by assisting Freya, who has basically told all kinds of lies since she first arrived in town.



But will Levi listen when Kyle and Roxy warn him to watch his step around Freya?

Kyle and Roxy confront Levi over Freya (again!) on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) doesn't fail to notice that her new housemate, Freya is acting rather strangely around Levi.



During their recent trip to the market in Melbourne, it seemed like Freya couldn't get away from Levi quick enough!



Chloe wonders what's going on.



Freya eventually comes clean and admits she's developing romantic feelings for Levi.



But where does that leave her relationship with missing boyfriend, Gareth?



Freya confides in Chloe about Levi on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5