Neighbours spoilers: Did Chloe Brennan sleep with Leo?

Everything is a blur for Chloe Brennan when she wakes-up the morning after the night before on Neighbours...

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) wakes-up in a right 'ol muddle on today's episode of Neighbours.



She discovers she's alone at the vineyard.



But all around her are empty wine bottles and evidence of the alcohol fuelled night before she shared with Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).



And WHY is Chloe now wearing her one-time boyfriend Leo's coat?



Chloe starts to panic.



Her memory is hazy but she starts to wonder... did she and Leo SLEEP TOGETHER??



Back on Ramsay Street, Chloe's brother Aaron (Matt Wilson) and his hubby David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) remain unimpressed with her dishonest behaviour.



She has put them in an awkward position by asking them to lie to her fiancee Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) on her whereabouts.



How will Aaron and David react when they discover Chloe has possibly betrayed Nicolette with Leo?

Will Nicolette be the last to find out what's going on with her fiancee Chloe?



Nicolette still blissfully believes Chloe spent the night at Aaron and David's place after arriving home late from a "work function" at the winery.



However, evidence of the lies that Chloe has been telling is about to unexpectedly come Nicolette's way...



Is Nicolette about to make a startling discovery about Chloe's secrets and lies?

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is determined to unleash her inner artistic vision to create a knock-out short film for the Shorts and Briefs festival.



She's still keeping her plans TOP SECRET from super-snoop neighbour Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) who is also entering the competition!



School teacher Jane has got her sights set on her boyfriend Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) as her leading man in the short film.



But has Clive got the acting chops to deliver?



And if not, could another Ramsay Street resident unexpectedly be in line for a starring role?

