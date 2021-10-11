'Neighbours' spoilers: Does Hendrix Greyson have cancer?

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) has been given an ultimatum by his friend Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Hendrix must come clean with his family and worried girlfriend Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) about his cancer scare fears... or Kyle will tell them.



Hendrix has so-far refused to attend a follow-up hospital appointment to investigate the possibility he might have testicular cancer, after discovering a lump a few weeks ago.



But knowing he can't handle the stressful situation all by himself, Hendrix finally comes clean to guardian, Dr Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) that all his recent bad behaviour has been because he is terrified he has cancer...

Hendrix finally admits what has has been going on to Karl on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Mackenzie remains super-confused as to why Hendrix has decided to temporarily break-up with her.



But when Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) tracks legal assistant Mackenzie down at Rebecchi Law, everything soon becomes clear.



Mackenzie reels from the shock news about the possibility that Hendrix might have testicular cancer.



Putting their break-up aside, Mackenzie rushes to be with Hendrix at Erinsborough Hospital where he awaits the results of an ultrasound.



Will Hendrix get the all-clear?



Or are his worst fears about to come true?

Amy is surprised when Levi makes a BIG decision on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is still trying to pluck-up the courage to tell her boyfriends Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) that she is afraid their polyamorous relationship could turn the fellas gay!



Say what?!



Ned and Levi try to calm her fears and assure Amy that they aren't each other's types.



Amy is relieved to have finally got everything out in the open.



However, her relief is short-lived when Levi reveals how he met firefighter Felicity Higgins (Isabella Giovinazzo) for a drink at The Waterhole.



How will Amy react when Levi declares he wants the chance to start dating other people?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5