'Neighbours' spoilers: Does Levi Canning CHEAT on Amy?

Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) finds himself in HOT water... literally on today's episode of Neighbours!



Ramsay Street residents Levi and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) have both tried to be nice to Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke).



But bratty Zara does not approve of her mum Amy Greenwood's (Jacinta Stapleton) polyamorous relationship with Levi and Ned.



Zara wants Amy to call it quits with the fellas so that they can have some quality mum/daughter time while she is staying in Erinsborough.



After some words of advice from Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland), Zara gets an idea of how she can SABOTAGE her mum's relationship for good.



But Zara's cunning plan is about to land unsuspecting Levi in BIG trouble...

Melanie is suspicious about Glen and Terese on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) notices Glen Donnelly's (Richard Huggett) shifty behaviour around Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



Little does Melanie know that the real reason Glen is acting so strangely, is because he was behind the recent disappearance of Terese's wedding ring in Queensland.



But now the missing wedding ring has "unexpectedly" been found at Lassiters!



But Melanie is starting to wonder if Glen's feelings for Terese run deeper than he is admitting.



Will Glen play down the forbidden chemistry between him and Terese, when questioned by Melanie?

Britney is ready to confess her true feelings to Leo on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

After spending Christmas together with their baby daughter, Abigail, Britney Barnes (Montana Cox) is starting to feel closer to Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).



Britney is enjoying helping Leo run things out at his vineyard.



Leo seems to be feeling the same way.



Having previously had a heart-to-heart with friend, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), Britney has decided to pluck-up the courage to tell Leo how she really feels about him.



Are the ex-es on the same page?



Is there a chance that Britney, Leo and Abigail can officially become a happy family?

