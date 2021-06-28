'Neighbours' spoilers: FIRE at The Flamingo Bar!

Is this the end for The Flamingo Bar on Neighbours? (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) and Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) fly into a panic after a fire starts outside!



As the flames start to burn out of control, Roxy and Amy quickly put their squabbling aside to deal with the blaze.



But how will bosses Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) react when they discover there has been yet another disaster at The Flamingo Bar?



It's certainly not looking good for Amy who has already been involved in another fire SCANDAL in Cairns! Will either Amy or Roxy officially be given their marching orders?

Do Amy and Roxy actually have more in common than they first realised on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, the residents of Ramsay Street are getting ready to be put through their paces at the Longest Workout Competition down at The Flamingo Bar.



Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) are getting rather competitive.



And WHY is Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) trying to hide from her fella Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney)?



WHO will be left standing after hours of intense exercise?!

The heat is ON at the Longest Workout Competition on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere, Paul takes a sudden interest in Lassiters employee Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie).



Paul starts asking barman/lifeguard Jesse loads of questions about his personal life. Should Jesse be worried... or flattered? Soon the conversation takes an awkward turn when Jesse suspects Paul is hitting on him!

Jesse gets the WRONG idea when boss Paul starts asking questions about his personal life on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

ALSO, things have been getting flirty between Amy and new employee Ned Willis (Ben Hall).



With the Longest Workout Competition underway at The Flamingo Bar, Amy and Ned enjoy a sneaky kiss!



Could this be the start of a new romance for Ned and Amy on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5