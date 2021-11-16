'Neighbours' spoilers: Glen Donnelly has a WARNING for Terese!

There's been a blast-from-the-past on Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings) with the return of Glen Donnelly (played by Richard Huggett), the long-lost half-brother of Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis)!



Glen unexpectedly resurfaced in Queensland, while Paul and his estranged wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) were there for a Lassiters business conference.



Glen came to Terese's rescue after he found her slumped drunk on the beach, and helped her back to her hotel room.



Only Glen knows that recovering alcoholic Terese has fallen off the wagon...



So hotel manager Terese is now intrigued to discover that Glen has booked-in for a stay at Lassiters!



WHY is Glen coming back to Erinsborough?



He's clearly not a fan of Paul, who he threatened to sue back in the day, after a terrible accident that left Glen in a wheelchair.



Glen warns Terese about Paul's crafty ways at every opportunity.



Yet, he seems to be playing happy families whenever brother Paul is around.



Just WHAT is Glen up to?

Terese and Glen struck-up a connection in Queensland on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Front Desk Manager, Mick "Michele" Allsopp (Joel Creasy) continues to cause all kinds of chaos around Lassiters.



Assistant Manager Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is under pressure from boss Terese to send nightmare employee Mick packing ASAP.



Paul certainly won't be impressed if he finds out Mick is still behind the Front Desk doing everything but work!



But Chloe realises she can't legally give Mick his marching orders without good reason.



Chloe and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) are both getting fed-up with Mick's antics.



Harlow is beginning to regret her part in the "mix-up" that led to Mick being employed in the first place.



She did it to cause trouble for Chloe.



Although there's no love lost between workplace rivals Chloe and Harlow, can the ladies temporarily put their differences aside to catch-out Mick and send him on his way?

Will Chloe and Harlow manage to get rid of Mick on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5