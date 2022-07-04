Neighbours spoilers: Gun TERROR at Number 24!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Tuesday 12 July 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Yikes! Will a Ramsay Street resident get SHOT when an armed-and-dangerous intruder bursts into Number 24 on today's episode of Neighbours? (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Number 24 resident, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts), is hoping she has seen the last of bad girl, Emma McIver (Jessica Clarke).
Emma, who also dated Freya's now dead boyfriend, Gareth Bateman, has been blackmailing former hospital nurse, Freya, into helping her.
In exchange, Emma has promised to help keep doctor David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) safe behind bars at Warrinor Prison.
But can Emma be trusted?
Freya and housemate, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) are having a quiet time at home, when Emma suddenly bursts in!
She's got another assignment for Freya.
And if Freya doesn't agree to help, then this time David will DIE in prison!
Unaware of the hostage HORROR at Number 24, David is ready to go ahead and wear a hidden wire to help Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) catch out the corrupt prison guard.
David realises it's a BIG risk.
But he's prepared to do whatever it takes to get out of prison and back to his family.
But things take a terrifying turn for David when he is confronted by fellow inmate, Dan Waskett (Kaden Hartcher)...
Back on Ramsay Street, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) has lots of questions.
Jane's children, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and brother, Byron (Joe Klocek), show her the photo of Jane's boyfriend, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine), with fancy businesswoman, Danielle Pendlebury (Christine Stephen-Daly).
Clive denies he has been cheating with another woman.
But Nicolette's incriminating photo seems to suggest otherwise.
But Jane is left upset after Clive comes clean about a shameful chapter of his past...
In need of more answers, Jane decides to confront Danielle herself...
Could this be the end for Jane and Clive?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
