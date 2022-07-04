Neighbours spoilers: Gun TERROR at Number 24!

The residents of Number 24 are in for a shock when bad girl Emma bursts in with a gun on Neighbours...

Yikes! Will a Ramsay Street resident get SHOT when an armed-and-dangerous intruder bursts into Number 24 on today's episode of Neighbours? (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Number 24 resident, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts), is hoping she has seen the last of bad girl, Emma McIver (Jessica Clarke).



Emma, who also dated Freya's now dead boyfriend, Gareth Bateman, has been blackmailing former hospital nurse, Freya, into helping her.



In exchange, Emma has promised to help keep doctor David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) safe behind bars at Warrinor Prison.



But can Emma be trusted?



Freya and housemate, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) are having a quiet time at home, when Emma suddenly bursts in!



She's got another assignment for Freya.



And if Freya doesn't agree to help, then this time David will DIE in prison!



Unaware of the hostage HORROR at Number 24, David is ready to go ahead and wear a hidden wire to help Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) catch out the corrupt prison guard.



David realises it's a BIG risk.



But he's prepared to do whatever it takes to get out of prison and back to his family.



But things take a terrifying turn for David when he is confronted by fellow inmate, Dan Waskett (Kaden Hartcher)...

David is stalked by scary prison inmate Dan on today's episode of Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Back on Ramsay Street, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) has lots of questions.



Jane's children, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and brother, Byron (Joe Klocek), show her the photo of Jane's boyfriend, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine), with fancy businesswoman, Danielle Pendlebury (Christine Stephen-Daly).



Clive denies he has been cheating with another woman.



But Nicolette's incriminating photo seems to suggest otherwise.



But Jane is left upset after Clive comes clean about a shameful chapter of his past...



In need of more answers, Jane decides to confront Danielle herself...



Could this be the end for Jane and Clive?

Nicolette and Byron have some bad news for Jane on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Has Clive really been cheating on Jane with Danielle on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5

The series is also available to stream on My5