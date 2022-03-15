'Neighbours' spoilers: Freya Wozniak gets an UNWELCOME visitor...

Freya Wozniak (played by Phoebe Roberts) is hoping that the nightmare of her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Bateman is behind her on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Hospital nurse Freya and doctor David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) have both given statements to the police about what happened to Gareth out at River Bend.



However, Freya is in for a fright when Gareth's girlfriend, Emma McIver (Jessica Clarke) tracks her down to Ramsay Street!



Emma has read the coroner's report and refuses to believe that neither David or Freya were able to save Gareth's life.



Emma blames them for Gareth's death and is determined to EXPOSE the truth...

Ex-Home and Away star, Tammin Sursok (who played Dani Sutherland back in the early 2000s) begins a guest run as fashion designer, Montana Marcel.



Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) are determined to come-up with a successful pitch so that Lassiters can host Fashion Week.



Montana's assistant, Mick Allsop (Joel Creasy) provides Terese and Chloe with some tips on how to impress Montana.



But given Mick's previous track record, as a Lassiters employee and then a wedding planner, should the ladies be listening to a word he says?



Terese and Chloe scramble to get their best pitch together, just as Montana herself arrives at Lassiters.



Will the notoriously hard-to-please Montana like what she sees?



Or is Fashion Week over before it's even begun?

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) enlists the help of physics teacher, Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg) to help Aubrey Laing (Etoile Little) with her homeschooling.



Curtis is super organised.



However, his best laid plans threaten to be jeopardised by Aubrey's grandmother, Shannon (Francesca Waters, who was in the Aussie film The Dressmaker alongside Kate Winslet).



Curtis senses there's something up with Shannon.



But when Curtis shares his suspicions, Shannon is immediately defensive...

