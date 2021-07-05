'Neighbours' spoilers: Has Amy Greenwood made a BIG mistake?

Has bar manager Amy Greenwood put her job on the line (again!) after kissing new employee Ned on Neighbours?

After kissing new employee Ned Willis (Ben Hall), bar manager Amy is mortified when she realises she has misread the signs!



After kissing new employee Ned Willis (Ben Hall), bar manager Amy is mortified when she realises she has misread the signs!



Amy immediately backs off, embarrassed by her inappropriate behaviour in the workplace. Awkward!



But has Amy completely misread the signs? Becasue it seems like barman Ned might actually be interested in some flirty fun with his boss!



WHAT will happen between Ned and Amy?

Will Roxy notice the awkward atmosphere between Amy and Ned at The Flamingo Bar on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is keeping a close eye on his cousin Levi (Richie Morris), now that he knows the copper has been investigating the blokes who bashed him when he was a kid.



But when Kyle happens to SNOOP through Levi's bag, he's in for a shock when he discovers just how far Levi has gone to gather evidence on the whereabouts of Mitch Foster and Nelson Ryker.

WHAT does Kyle find when he snoops through Levi's bag on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Kyle is worried and confronts Levi about his secret investigation, but it's too late because Levi has set things in motion. And later that night, he makes an alarming discovery at the Canning house...

Kyle confronts Levi about his investigation into the thugs who bashed him years earlier on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

It's a crowded house at Number 30 now that both Amy and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) are regularly around.



Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) are finding it hard to handle larger-than-life Melanie.



Toadie (Ryan Maloney) accidentally overhears the gals complaining about his girlfriend Melanie and realises there's a problem that he needs to fix.



Unfortunately, just as Yashvi, Mackenzie and Toadie's daughter Nell are making fun of Melanie's LOUD laugh, Melanie walks in! Is Toadie's trouble on the homefront now a lot bigger?

Yashvi and Mackenzie have a moan about Melanie on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

