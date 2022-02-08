'Neighbours' spoilers: Has Paul Robinson lost Terese for good?

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) is totally down-in-the-dumps on today's episode of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After seeking some marriage guidance advice from Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne), Paul made a major effort to try and woo estranged wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) back.



But things didn't go quite as planned, and now Terese wants her freedom from Paul... permanently!



After giving Paul his marching orders, Terese wastes no time in celebrating the start of a new chapter in her life with the rest of her surprised family.



She came close to falling for Paul's sweet-talking and manipulation again.



But... NO MORE!



But while Terese celebrates, Paul spirals even further.



And after an angry outburst at a member of his family, Paul risks wrecking relationships with everyone around him...

Will Leo change his mind about Abigail on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Things are tense between David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson).



David still thinks his brother, Leo (Tim Kano) needs more time to consider what's best for his baby daughter, Abigail.



However, Aaron reckons Leo has made-up his mind.



So it's time for Aaron and David to take steps to become the legal guardians of Abigail.



David is not impressed when he discovers Aaron has approached Leo to get his blessing.



As tension grows between the couple, will David and Aaron ever see eye-to-eye on this?

Freya ain't going anywhere on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is hoping that his short-lived girlfriend, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) will soon be leaving Erinsborough.



However, he's alarmed to discover that Freya intends to stick around until she finds out what has happened to Gareth Bateman.



Levi realises that the sooner the mystery is solved, the sooner Freya will be on her way.



So policeman Levi decides to investigate Freya's claims about Gareth.



But as Levi starts digging, he finds himself drawn deeper and deeper into Freya's mess...

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5