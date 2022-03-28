Neighbours spoilers: Has Paul Robinson WRECKED Fashion Week?

Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) is left reeling when it looks like Fashion Week is OFF on Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Montana Marcel (Tammin Sursok) does not react well, after Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) accuses the visiting businesswoman of taking advantage of his son, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano)!



After Montana storms off and threatens legal action against Lassiters, Terese is furious with Paul and scrambles to try and salvage Fashion Week before it's too late...



Meanwhile, everyone demands to know the truth about Leo and Montana's relationship.



Did she really BLACKMAIL him into bed?



Or is their secret relationship now blossoming into true love?



When Paul realises he may have made a serious error of judgement, he tries to get back in Montana's good books.



But is the damage already done?

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is still wracked with guilt over what happened to Gareth Bateman out at River Bend.



And now, SOMEONE knows the doctor's dark secret.



David panics when he receives another threatening note.



David shares his fears with hospital nurse, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts), who was also at the scene of the "crime".



Freya decides she needs to take action as David's paranoia builds.



But is Freya's policeman boyfriend, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) starting to get suspicious about all the hushed conversations she and David seem to keep having?

Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is eager to build on his wealth after his visit to his hospital boss, Clive Gibbons' (Geoff Paine) luxury apartment.



Karl is on the hunt for investment opportunities so that he and his wife, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) can eventually retire in style.



After eavesdropping on a conversation between Montana and Paul, crafty Karl approaches Montana with an eye on striking it RICH!



But what will Susan think about Karl's plan to splash their cash?



