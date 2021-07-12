'Neighbours' spoilers: Hendrix Greyson is suspicious of Leo!

Uh-oh. It looks like Hendrix Greyson could be onto Leo and his secret plan on Neighbours!

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) is beginning to suspect that Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) has designs on his former stepmum Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But what is the truth?



Leo does have a secret agenda.



He's agreed to help his dad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Chloe's ex-husband Pierce Greyson dig up some dirt on Chloe's relationship with her girlfriend Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).



Nicolette is currently pregnant and has entered into a co-parenting agreement with Paul's son David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), but neither Paul nor Pierce think Nicolette can be trusted.



However, does single Leo also now have romantic feelings for Chloe?



As Leo continues to wine and woo Chloe out at the vineyard ahead of its reopening, he's unaware that Hendrix is watching his every move.

Leo continues to try and get Chloe to open-up about her relationship with Nicolette on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and his cousin Kyle (Chris Milligan) are both alarmed after they hear that thugs Mitch Foster (Kevin Hofbauer) and Nelson Ryker (Rhys Mitchell) threatened their gran Sheila (Colette Mann).



Levi is afraid he has now put his family in terrible danger all because he decided to track down Mitch and Nelson, who bashed him when he was a kid.



Levi's police partner Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) tries to reassure him everything will be alright, but it feels like the situation is getting beyond Levi's control.

It all becomes too much for Levi, who suddenly has a panic attack at Harold's Cafe.

David has some words of wisdom for Levi after his panic attack on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Mitch and Nelson threatened Sheila on yesterday's episode of Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

