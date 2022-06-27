Neighbours spoilers: Is Chloe Brennan having doubts about Kiri?

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) was unsure about getting into a relationship with housemate, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) at first on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But the ladies finally hooked-up on the night of Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Hendrix Greyson's (Ben Turland) wedding.



However, now that their long-awaited relationship is underway, it's not quite the great romance both Chloe and Kiri thought it would be...



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Chloe is taken aback when she learns that Kiri has started going to church again.



Not only that, but Chloe's one-time fiancee, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), has joined Chloe at church.



In fact, Nicolette seems to be on the scene a whole LOT at the moment.



Is Nicolette trying to rekindle her own short-lived romance with Kiri behind Chloe's back?



Chloe decides it's time to have an honest chat with Kiri about their future together.



But is it gonna be make-up... or BREAK-UP for the couple?

Is Kiri also having doubts about her relationship with Chloe on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is excited to finally get the chance to introduce her son, Byron Stone (Joe Klocek), to her boyfriend, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine).



When Byron arrives for a family dinner out at The Waterhole, he finds there's something familiar about Clive's voice.



Even though the men have never met before.



Byron is secretly troubled, when he realises his mum's boyfriend has some sort of connection with one of his female clients!



What's this?



Has Clive been up to some kind of funny business behind Jane's back??

WHY does Byron become suspicious about Clive on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Grant Hargreaves (Paul Mercurio) is very worried about his grieving daughter, Mackenzie.



After catching Mackenzie wearing her wedding dress and crying over video footage of her now late husband, Hendrix, Grant realises she isn't handling her grief as well as she has led everyone to believe.



Mackenzie and Grant come to an understanding.



They both promise to be more open with each other.



However, after neighbour Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) stumbles upon some previously unseen footage of Hendrix, Grant takes steps to protect Mackenzie from any further heartbreak.



But is Grant making a BIG mistake trying to micro-manage his daughter again?

Will Grant jeopardise his relationship with Mackenzie again on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5