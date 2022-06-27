Neighbours spoilers: Is Clive Gibbons a LOVE CHEAT?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Tuesday 5 July 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) certainly seems to be all loved-up with her doctor boyfriend, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, Jane's son, Byron Stone (Joe Klocek) is now suspicious that Clive may be cheating on his mum!
After meeting Clive for the first time at a family dinner, Byron recognised Clive's voice.
The legal eagle suspects their is a connection between Clive and Byron's secret client, Danielle Pendlebury (Christine Stephen-Daly, who you may remember from her role as hospital registrar, Lara Stone, on BBC One's Casualty)...
Danielle has been mixing and pleasure with Byron, who has a sexy secret side-hustle as a gigolo-for-hire!
However, while Byron is busy trying to get more information on the the Clive/Danielle connection, he is unaware that his own sister, Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) is doing her own detective work on Byron.
Nicolette is determined to find out what Jane's golden boy is really up to in Erinsborough...
Grant Hargreaves (Paul Mercurio) could be risking jeopardising his relationship with his daughter, Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) again.
Grant has asked teenage neighbour, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) not to tell Mackenzie that she has discovered some previously unseen video footage of Mackenzie's late husband, Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland).
Sadie's mum, Wendy (Candice Leask) offers Grant some advice and suggests that Mackenzie is an adult and should be able to make-up her own mind about whether or not to watch the videos.
It's not until family friends, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and his girlfriend, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) offer similar advice, that Grant realises he is being too overprotective.
But is Mackenzie about to discover the truth about her dad's deception?
Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is back on the dating scene.
But she's already fed-up with the complicated world of online dating.
It's all dud dates, mind games and being ghosted.
Not to mention... MARRIED MEN!
Remember, Amy's accidental meeting with handsome married man, Barry Du Bois last week on the Aussie soap?
Amy confides in neighbour Nicolette, and reveals she just wants to find a nice man to spend some quality time with.
When Nicolette tells her about an unconventional way of dating that a friend tried, Amy gets an idea...
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.