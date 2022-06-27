Neighbours spoilers: Is Clive Gibbons a LOVE CHEAT?

Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) certainly seems to be all loved-up with her doctor boyfriend, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Jane's son, Byron Stone (Joe Klocek) is now suspicious that Clive may be cheating on his mum!



After meeting Clive for the first time at a family dinner, Byron recognised Clive's voice.



The legal eagle suspects their is a connection between Clive and Byron's secret client, Danielle Pendlebury (Christine Stephen-Daly, who you may remember from her role as hospital registrar, Lara Stone, on BBC One's Casualty)...



Danielle has been mixing and pleasure with Byron, who has a sexy secret side-hustle as a gigolo-for-hire!



However, while Byron is busy trying to get more information on the the Clive/Danielle connection, he is unaware that his own sister, Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) is doing her own detective work on Byron.



Nicolette is determined to find out what Jane's golden boy is really up to in Erinsborough...



Byron suspects his mum Jane is being cheated on by boyfriend Clive on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Grant Hargreaves (Paul Mercurio) could be risking jeopardising his relationship with his daughter, Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) again.



Grant has asked teenage neighbour, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) not to tell Mackenzie that she has discovered some previously unseen video footage of Mackenzie's late husband, Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland).



Sadie's mum, Wendy (Candice Leask) offers Grant some advice and suggests that Mackenzie is an adult and should be able to make-up her own mind about whether or not to watch the videos.



It's not until family friends, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and his girlfriend, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) offer similar advice, that Grant realises he is being too overprotective.



But is Mackenzie about to discover the truth about her dad's deception?

Will Mackenzie discover the truth about Hendrix's unseen video messages on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is back on the dating scene.



But she's already fed-up with the complicated world of online dating.



It's all dud dates, mind games and being ghosted.



Not to mention... MARRIED MEN!



Remember, Amy's accidental meeting with handsome married man, Barry Du Bois last week on the Aussie soap?



Amy confides in neighbour Nicolette, and reveals she just wants to find a nice man to spend some quality time with.



When Nicolette tells her about an unconventional way of dating that a friend tried, Amy gets an idea...

Last week, Amy fell for married man, Barry, on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

