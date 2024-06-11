Neighbours spoilers: Jane goes WEDDING DRESS shopping!

Is bride-to-be Jane starting to have second thoughts about marrying Mike on Neighbours?

Airs Monday 17 June 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Everybody would like to see Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) FINALLY marry her long-time love, Mike Young (Guy Pearce), on Neighbours (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But with Mike still working overseas in the UK, is the long-distance engagement starting to take its toll on Jane?



Mike's daughter Sam (Henrietta Graham) is worried about the growing reconnection between Jane and her visiting ex-husband, Vic Stone (Craig Hall).

So she and Jane's son, Byron (Xavier Molyneux), arrange a SURPRISE wedding dress appointment at a local bridal shop.



Byron and Sam are excited when Jane appears to find the perfect wedding dress.

But is she secretly starting to get cold feet about her engagement to Mike?

Is Jane getting closer to her ex-husband Vic on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 18 June 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) is left shaken-up after a SHOCK encounter with teenage thieves at Eirini Rising...



Susan's husband Karl (Alan Fletcher) and retirement home manager, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), find Susan lying injured on the ground.



In the aftermath of the incident, Susan confesses her deepest fears to a worried Karl...



Meanwhile, Terese is stressed-out over the ongoing safety breaches at Eirini Rising.



Has the development been cursed since the very beginning?

Karl and Terese race to Susan's rescue on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 19 June 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is on a mission to find out WHO was behind the poisoning and sabotage at Leo Tanaka's (Tim Kano) winery.



She starts to suspect local podcaster, Liv, who seems to be relentlessly reporting on the case and in the process ruining Leo's business reputation.



Holly decides to confront Liv with her suspicions.



But when their exchange gets heated, Holly resorts to desperate measures which could land her in BIG trouble with the Police!

Holly is on the trail of the MYSTERY vineyard poisoner on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 20 June 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Leo is keen to finalise the sale of Number 32 to help with his current money troubles.



Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) has put an offer in on the house where he once lived with his late husband, David Tanaka.



However, Leo has also received another, higher bid for the property.



The residents of the sharehouse get ready to meet their new landlord.



But WHO is it?

WHO will Leo sell Number 32 to on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

