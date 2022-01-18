'Neighbours' spoilers: Kyle Canning has a honeymoon NIGHTMARE!

Newlyweds Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) are super-excited to head off on their honeymoon on today's episode of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Kyle, who is still on the mend after being diagnosed with testicular cancer and his subsequent surgery last year, is determined not to let his new bride, Roxy down in the bedroom.



As soon as the couple arrive at their luxury accommodation, they start to feel frisky!



So Kyle secretly slaps on several extra testosterone patches so he can perform in the bedroom.



Unfortunately, the extra testosterone boost works a bit too well.



And very soon, Kyle has a rather, er, persistent issue to deal with down below!

Jane was not amused when Zara set-off the school fire alarm on yesterday's episode of Neighbours!

Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) is in a whole lot of trouble after just one day at Erinsborough High School.



The building had to be evacutaed and the fire brigade called after Zara deliberately set off the school fire alarm.

Word soon gets back to Zara's mum, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton), who is not happy.



Zara's friend Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) checks in on her while they are on shift together at Harold's Cafe.



However, rather than cleaning-up her act, Zara is intent on upping her game and causing even more trouble at school!

There's an angry clash between Amy and her daughter Zara on Neighbours...

Amy is determined to make her new fast food truck business a success, after losing her job as manager of The Flamingo Bar.



After what has just happened at Erinsborough High School, Amy reckons she needs to keep a closer eye on her daughter, Zara.



She she offers Zara a job so that they can run the business together.



But as usual, Zara is full of attitude and gets into a shoving match with Amy.



As Zara storms off, she is unaware that Amy has suddenly collapsed to the ground in terrible pain...

