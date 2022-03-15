'Neighbours' spoilers: Leo Tanaka gets an INDECENT PROPOSAL!

Leo Tanaka (played by Tim Kano) appears to have caught the eye of visiting fashion designer, Montana Marcel (ex-Home and Away, Pretty Little Liars star Tammin Sursok) on Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Which is just as well, because so far Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) have so far failed to impress Montana with their pitch for hosting Fashion Week.



Having been deliberately sabotaged by Montana's meddling assistant, Mick Allsop (Joel Creasy), Terese persuades Leo to try and schmooze Montana on their behalf.



Leo arrives at Montana's mansion armed with the gift of wine from his winery.



It's clear that Montana has taken a fancy to businessman Leo.



But Leo faces a dilemma when Montana lays out some SEXY terms and conditions in exchange for letting Lassiters host her Fashion Week!

Montana has an indecent proposal for Leo on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) has been left reeling after a near-fatal encounter with Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan).



Now he is questioning his job as a doctor at every turn.



David is wound tight and can't hold his stress in any longer.



In a moment of catharsis, he opens up to husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) about what's been going on.



But can Aaron and family friends, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) convince David how loved he truly is.



And remind the doctor of the difference he has made to the lives of so many previous patients?

David confides in Aaron on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Everyone at Number 24 is still rattled after the break-in.



But Freya is convinced she knows the identity of the burglar, who ransacked the house and stole her laptop.



Policeman Levi Canning (Richie Morris) gets on the case and soon tracks down Gareth Bateman's girlfriend, Emma McIver (Jessica Clarke).



Emma denies being behind the break-in.



But if she's telling the truth, then WHO stole Freya's laptop?

Levi questions Emma after the break-in at Number 24 on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5