'Neighbours' spoilers: Leo Tanaka makes a SHOCK decision!

An overwhelmed Leo finally comes clean and admits that he's avoiding spending time with his baby daughter, Abigail.



Leo thinks he's not cut-out to be a single dad and is worried that Abigail could be injured in another accident because of his carelessness.



Leo's brother, David (Takaya Honda) and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) know that Leo is struggling and make it clear they are more than happy to help out with Abigail.



After all, David and Aaron were once fooled into thinking that Abigail was their own daughter during THAT baby swap drama!



However, Leo is not just thinking about leaving Abigail in the care of David and Aaron for a few hours... he may have a more PERMANENT arrangement in mind...

Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) remains puzzled by Paul Robinson's (Stefan Dennis) strange illness that has caused a set-back in his recovery.



However, before Karl can investigate any further, he is in for a SHOCK when he discovers Paul is replacing him with a private specialist!



Karl's hospital boss, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) wonders what's going on.



Was something missed in Paul's original diagnosis?



Could the hospital be facing legal action?



Though no longer Paul's doctor, Karl is determined to get to the bottom of the mystery.



But how will fellow medic, David react when Karl asks for his help in investigating his own dad?

Meanwhile, Paul's deception pays off...



He is thrilled when estranged wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) finally agrees to get back together!



Terese taking care of Paul has reignited their old bond.



Paul wants to change his wicked ways for her... and Terese believes he can.



However, not everybody is thrilled at the news that Paul and Terese are back together.



It's not long before Paul gets a visit from his half-brother, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett), who has some words of warning for Paul...

