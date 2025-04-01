Home and Away spoilers: Abigail blames herself for the nightmare with Nerida!

Abigail is feeling guilty after sister Eden almost died during confrontation with unhinged Nerida on Home and Away.

Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) is feeling guilty after the near-death experience she and sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), had on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Although unhinged Nerida Mullins is now safely under lock and key, Abigail feels guilty for allowing Nerida into their lives in the first place.



However, it's all good as far as Abigail's big brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey), is concerned.

His sisters are both safe and the nightmare incident has led to Eden getting back together with her ex-fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



When the Fowler siblings spend some time together, Levi is questioned about his own relationship with Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



Now that the couple have proved they are committed to each other, isn't it time that Levi officially files for divorce from his estranged wife, Imogen?

Is it time for Levi to set the wheels in motion on his divorce on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is disappointed by the news that her brother, Xander, has decided to stay in Melbourne.



Xander was the reason that copper Rose moved to Summer Bay in the first place.



Life will not be the same without him around.



Meanwhile, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) remains unsure what boyfriend Xander's move means for their relationship.



With Dana's sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) expecting a baby and getting married, she can't just up and leave to join Xander in Melbourne!



Could this mean the END for Dana and Xander's long-distance romance?

Rose is sad about the news that her brother Xander isn't coming back to Summer Bay on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) received a hefty fine following her civil disobedience during the protest against the advertising agency.



But she's yet to tell husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).

Justin and Leah's nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), have big plans to renovate a cool car.



Leah is alarmed when they reveal their new project has already cost $4,000!



Will Leah have no choice but to come clean about her court fine before the family land themselves in debt?

Will Leah tell husband Justin the truth about her court fine on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5