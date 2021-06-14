'Neighbours' spoilers: Levi Canning has a SHOCK accident!

Levi Canning finds his life on the line when he takes part in a workout competition on Neighbours.

Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) is trying to take his mind off his broken heart by throwing himself into working out on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)

The hunky Erinsborough copper quickly catches the eye of Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).

Amy convinces Levi to get involved with her latest bar stunt, the longest workout competition.

Amy enlists Levi as a model for a photoshoot to promote the event at The Flamingo Bar.

However, disaster strikes when Levi pushes himself to extremes with some weight lifting and there is a SHOCK accident and Levi collapses to the floor in pain.

Amy gets Levi involved with her fitness competition at The Flamingo Bar on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is still working against boss Amy at The Flamingo Bar.

Roxy is still in a sulk because Amy “stole” the bar manager job she applied for.

However, Amy has started to notice Roxy’s lazy work ethic and takes her to task.

But will this just give Roxy further ammunition to take down Amy?

Roxy is still out to sabotage boss Amy on Neighbours. But is Roxy's rebellious attitude about to cause an accident? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is faced with a dilemma.

Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) has offered to end their relationship after she accidentally put his young son Hugo in danger.

Family comes first for Toadie, so it seems like he might give poor Melanie her marching orders.

However, Toadie has also come to enjoy their fun-filled relationship which is usually full of laughter. Should Toadie give Melanie another chance?

Will Toadie give Melanie another chance on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5