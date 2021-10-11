'Neighbours' spoilers: Levi Canning meets a new ladyfriend!

Is Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) getting bored of his polyamorous relationship with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) on Neighbours? (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After discovering from his boss, Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) that his relationship is the subject of speculation at the police station, Levi starts to wonder if it's all worth the hassle.



So when the policeman accidentally bumps into an attractive woman, Felicity Higgins (played by ex-Home and Away star Isabella Giovinazzo) outside The Waterhole, he's happy to accept when Felicity suggests they get a drink together!



Levi immediately hits it off with firefighter Felicity.



However, he is unaware that Ned has seen him out on his "date".



Will word get back to Amy that Levi is out with another woman?

Is Amy having doubts about the future of her relationship with Levi and Ned on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Amy is having her own concerns about her relationship with Ned and Levi.



Especially after all the gossip that has been swiring through the community, mostly spread by Levi's interfering gran Sheila (Colette Mann).



After another run-in with Sheila, Amy summons Ned and Levi for a meeting.



Amy is really struggling to handle all the gossip about them.



But she hasn't come clean to Ned and Levi about what her issue with their relationship really is...

Kyle gives Hendrix an ultimatum on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is the only person who Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) has confided in about his cancer scare.



After Hendrix unexpectedly decides he wants to go on a break from his worried girlfriend Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) wonders if Kyle can get to the bottom of what's happening with Hendrix's behaviour.



Kyle is annoyed when he discovers Hendrix failed to keep his last hospital appointment to follow-up on the mysterious lump he found.



What will Hendrix do when Kyle gives him an unexpected ultimatum that he can't ignore?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5