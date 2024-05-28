Neighbours spoilers: Mackenzie causes a family FALLOUT!

Mackenzie is the cause of a BUST-UP between Haz and his sister Amira on Neighbours...

Airs Monday 3 June 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Mackenzie Hargreaves (played by Georgie Stone) continues to tread carefully around Amira Devkar (Maria Thattil) on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Upon her arrival in Erinsborough, Amira made it very clear that she blames Mackenzie for the accident that left her brother Haz (Shiv Palekar) in a coma in hospital.



Now that Haz has been discharged from Erinsborough Hospital and is on the mend, Amira has invited herself to stay at Number 32.



She keeps getting in the way of Mackenzie and Haz's attempt to spend some quality time together.



So when Mackenzie discovers a SHOCK piece of information that Amira has kept from her concerning Haz, she SNAPS...



Mackenzie lets slip with a harsh home truth that could potentially wreck things between Haz and his sister!

Three's a crowd for Mackenzie, Haz and Amira on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 4 June 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) is laying down the law with his teenage daughter, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner).



He reckons neighbour JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) is a bad influence on Nell.



So he doesn't want the schoolgirl spending more time with him.



Toadie's wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), tries to get to the bottom of why Toadie is being such an overprotective dad.



But in the meantime, Nell decides to defy her dad and invites JJ over to Number 22 while she is home alone...

Toadie forbids Nell to spend more time with troubled JJ on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 5 June 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Leo Tanaka's (Tim Kano) business reputation is on the line after the SCANDAL involving the poisoned bottles of wine provided by his winery for the Eirini Rising launch.



But WHO is trying to sabotage Leo?



Dodgy drug dealer, Shannon Rutherford (Grace Quealy), denies she is responsible despite CCTV footage showing her lurking about the winery.



But the situation is about to get a whole LOT worse when local podcast, Crimesborough, receives an ANONYMOUS tip-off that lands Leo in even bigger trouble...

Krista has more BAD news for boyfriend Leo on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 6 June 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Vic Stone (Craig Hall) suggests a family day out to Mount Dandenong.



He's keen to spend as much time as possible with his ex-wife, Jane Harris (Annie Jones), and their grown children, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux), since revealing he is terminally-ill.



But Jane has an odd reaction to Vic's idea to visit the tourist spot.



WHY does Jane decline the invitation to join Vic, Nicolette and Byron for the day out?

Vic suggests a family day out on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

A post shared by Neighbours (@neighbours) A photo posted by on

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee