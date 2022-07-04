Neighbours spoilers: Malcom Kennedy has a MYSTERY woman!

Malcolm Kennedy (played by Benji McNair) unexpectedly arrives on the doorstep of Number 28 on today's episode of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)!



But what brings Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy's (Jackie Woodburne) eldest son over from the UK?



And WHY isn't Mal with his long-time wife, Catherine, or their daughter, Susannah?



An uneasy Mal reveals he has some news he wants to tell his parents in person, which sends Karl and Susan into a spin!



But it appears that there's more to Mal's story than he's letting on...



WHO is the MYSTERY woman waiting for Mal back at his hotel room?

Melanie comes face-to-face with Toadie's infamous mum Angie on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

It's the day of Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and Melanie Pearson's (Lucinda Cowden) engagement party at Number 30.



But Melanie is still reeling from Harold Bishop's (Ian Smith) harsh words and does her best to avoid him.



However, Melanie is about to be put to the test again when Toadie's infamous mum, Angie (Lesley Baker) arrives for the party.



It quickly becomes clear that Harold isn't the only person who disapproves of Melanie...

Shane has plans to go into business with Paul on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is excited about the idea of going into business with former Ramsay Street resident, Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien).



Is a Robinson/Ramsay partnership about to happen after all these years?



Paul happily hands over some business facts and figures for Shane to inspect.



But could it be that Shane might be having second thoughts about signing on the dotted line?



As Shane starts catching-up with some of the Erinsborough locals, he starts to hear all kinds of worrying stories about Paul's dodgy business dealings.



Is Paul really the same guy that Shane remembers from all those years ago?



As Shane continues to fish for information about Paul, could their future business partnership already be in jeopardy?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5

The series is also available to stream on My5