'Neighbours' spoilers: Melanie Pearson is BAD for business!

Melanie Pearson (played by Lucinda Cowden) has done a full disclosure about her past affairs with married men on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Melanie's fella Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is still trying to get his head around his girlfriend's MANY office affairs.



But while Toadie wants to move past this bump in the road and stick with Melanie, he's about to discover that she is actually bad for business!



Legal assistant Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) reports an alarming amount of the law firm's clients are now cancelling their business with Rebecchi Law.



Can it be that the rumours about Melanie have got out and Toadie's reputation is now tarnished?



While Melanie is doing all she can to try and make amends with Toadie after the embarassing SCANDAL, he now faces a BIG dilemma.



Toadie still cares for Melanie.



But with clients now taking their business elsewhere, can the legal eagle stay with someone who is causing him so much drama?

Toadie and Melanie's relationship hits another bump in the road on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is on edge, waiting for news from private investigator John Wong (Harry Tseng) about the whereabouts of her missing daughter Nicolette Stone.



But Jane remains unaware that her longtime friend Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is trying to cover his tracks and has been working behind the scenes to make sure Nicolette isn't found.



So Jane is crushed when she unexpectedly hears from John that Nicolette has fled to the US and the trail has gone cold!



Jane is so determined to find her daughter, that she is ready to jump on the next plane to America and search for Nicolette herself.



However, Paul gently tries to convince Jane to let Nicolette go, hoping this will be the end of the Nicolette saga.



But with imposter baby Isla Tanaka-Brennan on the scene, who knows if this is really the last we have seen of Nicolette, who is out there somewhere with David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan's (Matt Wilson) REAL baby daughter!

Paul tries to convince Jane to drop her search for Nicolette on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

