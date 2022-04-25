Neighbours spoilers: Ned Willis and Amy BREAK-UP!

It looks like it's officially all over between Ned Willis and his girlfriend Amy on Neighbours...

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) has some serious explaining to do on today's episode of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Ned's girlfriend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is reeling from the humiliation of publicly discovering Ned has cheated on her with neighbour, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan)...



Amy demands an explanation from Ned.



He tries his best to apologise... but it looks like there is no coming back from this for Amy and Ned.



In the meantime, Harlow is in everyone's bad books too.



Did she have anything to do with sabotaging Amy's fashion show?



Or could it all be part of crafty Corey Smythe-Jones's (Laurence Boxhall) sinister plan to lure Harlow into joining creepy cult, The Order?

Is this the end for Amy and Ned on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, policeman Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and his colleagues arrive at Fashion Week... to arrest Montana Marcel (Tammin Sursok)!



The glitzy event at Lassiters starts to fall apart, just as Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) had planned.



However, it appears that Montana is not prepared to give up without a fight!



Will the businesswoman find a way to avoid arrest?



As word gets around about the SCANDAL involving Montana, crafty Paul lays the blame on his ex, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



How could both Terese and colleague, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) get involved with Montana, who is guilty of fraud and tax evasion?



Will Terese be forced to take the fall for Paul's meddling?

The police arrive to ARREST Montana on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

As Fashion Week ends in SCANDAL, Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) make a startling discovery.



Montana has been cooking the books and is actually broke, which means they've lost the $200,000 that Karl insisted on investing with Montana's new cosmetics line!



Karl desperately tries one last attempt to get their money back.



But the damage is done.



Susan reels from the terrible turn of events.



Has Karl truly messed-up this time?

Chloe has some terrible news for Karl and Susan on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

