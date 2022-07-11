Neighbours spoilers: Nicolette and Kiri return to River Bend!

Remember when Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) and Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) first met during THAT ill-fated trip to River Bend on Neighbours? (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Unfortunately, their holiday romance was short-lived, after Kiri discovered a few secrets from naughty Nicolette's past.



However, after failing to find true romance with housemate, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), Kiri considers giving things another go with Nicolette!



But are the ladies both on the same page?



Nicolette seems to be playing it so cool with Kiri, she's like ice!



Kiri is dead keen on Nicolette and organises a trip back to River Bend to see if they can rekindle their previous romantic connection.



Far from Ramsay Street, will romance strike for Nicolette and Kiri?

Karl confronts his ex-lover Izzy on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) are still reeling from the discovery that their eldest son, Mal (Benji McNair), has left his long-time wife, Catherine, and got together with... Karl's one-time lover, Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte)!



Susan is convinced that Izzy is not to be trusted, despite her claims she is a changed woman.



Karl demands some answers from the woman, who he once wrecked his marriage for.



But Karl is left with a dilemma, when Izzy reveals that she wants to make a dream of Mal's come true.



However, it requires Karl to do a BIG favour for her.



But WHAT?

It's make... or break for Clive and Jane on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Jane Harris (Annie jones) and Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) have been on shaky ground, since the revelations about his history with fancy businesswoman, Danielle Pendlebury, were exposed.



Jane is unsure if she can trust Clive again, after he was very nearly tempted to cheat on her with Danielle.



Clive's attempt to win back ground with brutal honesty is not well-received.



Is this the beginning of the end for Clive and Jane?

