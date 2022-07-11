Neighbours spoilers: Nicolette and Kiri return to River Bend!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Monday 18 July 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Remember when Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) and Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) first met during THAT ill-fated trip to River Bend on Neighbours? (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Unfortunately, their holiday romance was short-lived, after Kiri discovered a few secrets from naughty Nicolette's past.
However, after failing to find true romance with housemate, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), Kiri considers giving things another go with Nicolette!
But are the ladies both on the same page?
Nicolette seems to be playing it so cool with Kiri, she's like ice!
Kiri is dead keen on Nicolette and organises a trip back to River Bend to see if they can rekindle their previous romantic connection.
Far from Ramsay Street, will romance strike for Nicolette and Kiri?
Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) are still reeling from the discovery that their eldest son, Mal (Benji McNair), has left his long-time wife, Catherine, and got together with... Karl's one-time lover, Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte)!
Susan is convinced that Izzy is not to be trusted, despite her claims she is a changed woman.
Karl demands some answers from the woman, who he once wrecked his marriage for.
But Karl is left with a dilemma, when Izzy reveals that she wants to make a dream of Mal's come true.
However, it requires Karl to do a BIG favour for her.
But WHAT?
Jane Harris (Annie jones) and Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) have been on shaky ground, since the revelations about his history with fancy businesswoman, Danielle Pendlebury, were exposed.
Jane is unsure if she can trust Clive again, after he was very nearly tempted to cheat on her with Danielle.
Clive's attempt to win back ground with brutal honesty is not well-received.
Is this the beginning of the end for Clive and Jane?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.