'Neighbours' spoilers: WHO threatens Levi Canning?

Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) is still reeling from the possibility that Ramsay Street's newest resident, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) could be a dangerous stalker on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



But that's exactly what Freya's boyfriend, Gareth Bateman (Jack Pearson) told Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) when they tracked him down and found him living with another woman, Emma McIver (Jessica Clarke).



Levi decides to play down his fears and instead focus on having a good time with his friends during their countryside getaway at River Bend.



But later in the day, Levi is alone in the bush when an uninvited guest arrives at River Bend and tracks him down.



Suddenly, the situation takes a life-theatening turn for Levi...

Could there be romance brewing between Nicolette and Kiri on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

There definitely seem to be some flirty sparks flying between Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and River Bend boss, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson).



After all the recent drama that's been going on back home at Number 32, Nicolette is determined to relax and enjoy the possibility of a holiday romance.



Nicolette and Kiri enjoy spending some time together down by the river.



In the heat of the moment, it looks like the women might be about to kiss.



Until SOMEONE interrupts them...

Will Levi come clean about Gareth to Freya on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Freya starts to notice there's a weird vibe between her, Ned and Harlow.



Has she done something wrong?



WHY do Levi's friends suddenly seem to dislike her?



Wondering what's going on, Freya confronts Levi for some answers.



She is left reeling when Levi comes clean about Ned and Harlow's run-in with Gareth.



Freya is angry that Levi has kept the news from her.



Especially since she has been searching for Gareth since she arrived in Erinsborough earlier this year.



But how will Freya react when Levi questions her over Gareth's accusations about her possessive, dangerous behaviour...

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5