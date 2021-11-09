'Neighbours' spoilers: Nicolette Stone makes a SHOCK discovery!

Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) has been trying hard to win back the trust of David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) on Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The fellas have been keeping a close eye on Nicolette and their baby daughter Isla, ever since Nicolette ran away to Perth - leaving the couple wondering if they would ever see either Nicolette or Isla again.



And then there was THAT baby swap nightmare!



Anyhow, there finally seems to be some domestic bliss at Number 32 as David, Aaron and Nicolette all honour their original co-parenting arrangement for baby Isla.



But just when Nicolette is starting to relax and enjoy seeing David and Aaron ace fatherhood, she makes a SHOCK discovery that could uproot their happy family all over again...

Ned and Felicity get caught-out on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Uh-oh.



It looks like the game is up for Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Felicity Higgins (Isabella Giovinazzo).



The pair have been secretly trying to break-up Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) so that Ned can have Amy all to himself.



Levi and Amy are both furious about the games Ned and Felicity have been playing.



But when it becomes clear that Levi is still Team Amy and has no intention of leaving their polyamorous relationship, will Ned decide enough is enough and call it QUITS?

Has Roxy been fussing over Kyle too much on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Kyle Canning's (Chris Milligan) hospital surgery is fast approaching.



Kyle's girlfriend Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) has been doing her best to support him since he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.



But some of her efforts to be helpful keep missing the mark and Kyle is starting to feel like Roxy is fussing over him too much.



As Kyle starts to pull away, will Roxy get the message and give stressed-out Kyle a bit of breathing space?





Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5