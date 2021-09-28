'Neighbours' spoilers: Why is Nicolette Stone back in Erinsborough?

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) looks set to become the most unpopular man in Erinsborough now that Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) is back in town and ready to spill the beans in Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) were relieved when Levi Canning (Richie Morris) phoned to tell them that their kidnapped baby Isla had been found.

The police officer told the couple that he had found the baby with a woman called Britney Barnes and that she had revealed why she had snatched the little girl.

As David and Aaron reeled from what Britney had told Levi, their confusion was compounded by the sudden reappearance of Isla’s surrogate mum Nicolette with another baby!

Paul’s face is a picture because he was not expecting to see her again!

After Nicolette did a runner while still pregnant with David and Aaron’s baby, the Lassiters boss tracked her down and paid her $1million to hand over his newborn granddaughter and to make sure she never set foot in Erinsborough again!

Now that she’s back, Nicolette’s got some explaining to do and that means revealing all about her deal with Paul…

Paul had used the money that was meant for the Quill investment to blackmail Nicolette. He lied to his wife Terese (Rebecca Elmaloglou) that it would be a bum deal and told her they should pull out.

So when Terese discovers his deception, she’s fuming!

And Paul’s granddaughter Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) isn’t impressed either!

Meanwhile, Nicolette’s mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) has been frantic with worry ever since her daughter left town. How will she react when she discovers that Paul had told Nicolette to cut all ties with her family?

Paul insists he did what he did for the sake of his family, but as far as everyone else is concerned that doesn’t make it right.

Meanwhile, David also has some explaining to do when Aaron realises he knew about what Paul had been up to.

But what about the two babies?

We know one is David and Aaron’s surrogate baby, but what about the other one?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.