Neighbours spoilers: Nicolette Stone PROPOSES to Chloe!

Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) is on cloud nine after the happy baby shower celebrations on Neighbours.



It seems like Nicolette and Chloe Brennan's (April Rose Pengilly) relationship is back on track too.



Or is it?



Chloe has been having a wobble over the relationship in recent weeks and admitted to her brother Aaron (Matt Wilson) and his husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) that she might want OUT!



However, unaware of Chloe's doubts, Nicolette organises a special romantic surprise for her girlfriend down near the Lassiter's lake.



Chloe is left speechless when Nicolette unexpectedly gets down on one knee and asks Chloe to marry her!



The timing of this surprise proposal couldn't be worse...



How will Chloe react when Nicolette pops the question on Neighbours?

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is still under pressure to give her fake boyfriend Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) false information to feed back to the Quills.



Jesse has been exposed as the secret son of disgraced hotel boss Julie Quill, who was responsible for the explosion at Lassiters a few years ago.



Harlow is not keen on the deception.



But her granddad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) both convince her to go along with the plan.



After feeding Jesse some fake information, Harlow is alarmed when ruthless Paul wants to take his plan further and truly sabotage the rival Quill Group.



Will Harlow agree to continue with the deception?

Harlow gives Jesse some fake information about business at Lassiters on Neighbours.

Things are a bit awkward between David and his brother Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) after their angry bust-up at the baby shower.



David has warned Leo to stop trying to pursue Chloe romantically.



But Leo and Chloe do have a romantic past, and Leo realises his feelings for Chloe have resurfaced while they've been working together out at the winery.



Uh-oh, this situation could get very messy...

Leo admits there could be something brewing between him and Chloe on Neighbours...

