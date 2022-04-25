Neighbours spoilers: Paul Robinson finds out the truth about Terese and Glen!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 5 May 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) thinks he's had the last laugh on his ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Paul set-up Terese to take the fall for the Fashion Week scandal at Lassiters.
However, in her time of need, Terese has turned to Paul's half-brother, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) for emotional support.
Paul previously warned Glen to steer clear of getting romantically involved with Terese... or else!
So how will Paul react when he catches Terese and Glen getting a bit smoochy outside Harold's Cafe?
Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) tries to cheer-up his girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) after the turn of events at Fashion Week.
However, his romantic plans are interrupted by a serious coughing fit.
Mackenzie accompanies Hendrix to the hospital to get himself checked out.
Hendrix is confident there's nothing serious going on.
Maybe it's just the start of a cold?
But then Dr Sian Caton (played by Esther Anderson, who was copper Charlie Buckton on Home and Away) calls Hendrix back to the hospital.
WHAT will Hendrix's hospital test results reveal?
Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is making a nuisance of himself at Paul's penthouse, after being kicked-out of the Kennedy house by his wife, Susan (Jackie Woodburne).
Paul enlists the help of Jane Harris (Annie Jones) to try and mend the rift between Susan and Karl.
But Susan feels totally betrayed by Karl, after he invested and lost $200,000 of their retirement fund with businesswoman, Montana Marcel.
Jane quickly discovers that Susan is far from ready to forgive Karl...
While Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) is back in Erinsborough, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) seizes the chance to question her about the Robinson family history.
Of course, Nicolette secretly wants the dirt on Lucy's half-brother, Glen!
Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are curious as to why Nicolette has so many questions for Lucy about Glen.
But very soon, Nicolette has found out some fascinating facts and sets out on a mission to track down Glen's ex-wife, Karen...
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.