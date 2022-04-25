Neighbours spoilers: Paul Robinson finds out the truth about Terese and Glen!

Paul Robinson is not happy when he sees his ex-wife Terese and half-brother Glen getting romantic on Neighbours!

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) thinks he's had the last laugh on his ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Paul set-up Terese to take the fall for the Fashion Week scandal at Lassiters.



However, in her time of need, Terese has turned to Paul's half-brother, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) for emotional support.



Paul previously warned Glen to steer clear of getting romantically involved with Terese... or else!



So how will Paul react when he catches Terese and Glen getting a bit smoochy outside Harold's Cafe?

Hendrix goes for hospital tests after a coughing fit on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) tries to cheer-up his girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) after the turn of events at Fashion Week.



However, his romantic plans are interrupted by a serious coughing fit.



Mackenzie accompanies Hendrix to the hospital to get himself checked out.



Hendrix is confident there's nothing serious going on.



Maybe it's just the start of a cold?



But then Dr Sian Caton (played by Esther Anderson, who was copper Charlie Buckton on Home and Away) calls Hendrix back to the hospital.



WHAT will Hendrix's hospital test results reveal?

Ex-Home and Away star Esther Anderson guest stars on today's episode of Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is making a nuisance of himself at Paul's penthouse, after being kicked-out of the Kennedy house by his wife, Susan (Jackie Woodburne).



Paul enlists the help of Jane Harris (Annie Jones) to try and mend the rift between Susan and Karl.



But Susan feels totally betrayed by Karl, after he invested and lost $200,000 of their retirement fund with businesswoman, Montana Marcel.



Jane quickly discovers that Susan is far from ready to forgive Karl...

Nicolette attempts to dig up more dirt on Glen on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

While Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) is back in Erinsborough, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) seizes the chance to question her about the Robinson family history.



Of course, Nicolette secretly wants the dirt on Lucy's half-brother, Glen!



Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are curious as to why Nicolette has so many questions for Lucy about Glen.



But very soon, Nicolette has found out some fascinating facts and sets out on a mission to track down Glen's ex-wife, Karen...

