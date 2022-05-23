Neighbours spoilers: Paul Robinson FLIRTS with Estelle!

Just what is Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) up to now on Neighbours?(6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



The owner of Lassiters Hotel is currently locked in a bitter divorce dispute with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



But now for some reason, Paul has set his sights on Terese's estranged mum, Estelle Petrides (Maria Mercedes)!



Could Paul be using Estelle to stir-up more trouble for Terese?



Estelle has come to Erinsborough to try and heal the family fallout between her and Terese.



But Estelle is certainly not going about things the right way, by keeping company with Paul!



Terese has warned Estelle that she can only stay on at Number 22, if she agrees to stay away from Paul.



However, it looks like Estelle is going to have trouble staying true to her word!



In the meanwhile, Estelle takes a flirty interest in ANOTHER man in her daughter's life...



Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is discharged from hospital, after his recent accident out at the winery.



Estelle is intrigued when she meets Terese's new man, and also discovers he is Paul's half-brother.



Just WHAT is Estelle up to?



WHO flirts with Glen on today's episode of Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, over at Number 28, Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) and his fiancee, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) have some BIG news for Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne).



The newly engaged couple have decided to seize the moment and fast-track their wedding!



Hendrix is awaiting a lung transplant after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.



He realises there's a long road of recovery ahead for him, and he won't be able to focus on his and Mackenzie's wedding plans after such major surgery.



So there's only one solution... the time to get hitched is NOW!



Hendrix is determined to give Mackenzie her dream wedding.



Can the plans for the couple's Big Day be pulled together at such short notice?

Hendrix and Mackenzie decide to fast track their wedding plans on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5