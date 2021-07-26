Neighbours spoilers: Paul Robinson has a SECRET plan!

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) remains unaware that there is an undercover spy working at Lassiters in the shape of barman Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) have both just found out the truth about Jesse and his connection to Julie Quill, who was sent to prison for causing the BIG explosion at Lassiters a few years ago.



But before they get a chance to tell bossman Paul everything, he unknowingly invites Jesse to dinner at Number 22.



Paul and his wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) still believe Jesse is officially dating Paul's granddaughter Harlow and want to get to know her boyfriend better!



Will Roxy and Harlow tip-off Paul about Jesse before the traitor gets the scoop on more CONFIDENTIAL Lassiters business?



And the question is, just what will Paul do when he finds out Jesse is a spy from the rival Quill Group?



What will Paul do if he discovers the truth about secret spy Jesse on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Ned Willis (Ben Hall) hasn't given-up hope of making things work with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).



There was a backlash against the lovers after they were caught kissing at the Rebecchi house.



So Amy decided to shut things down to avoid any further aggro with both Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and his sister-in-law, Dipi (Sharon Johal).



But will Amy be tempted when Ned approaches her with the suggestion of some frisky fun?



Or could it be that Amy has already got her eye on another fella?



It seems like there might be some unexpected chemistry brewing between Amy and a certain Levi Canning (Richie Morris)!

Things get a bit flirty between Amy and Levi on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Ned is still ready to make a move on Amy on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5