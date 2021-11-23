'Neighbours' spoilers: Paul Robinson is on the WARPATH!

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) is shocked after discovering the REAL reason that his long-lost half-brother, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is in Erinsborough on Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Paul thought that he and Glen had finally put all the bad blood between them to rest.



WRONG!



It appears Glen has been holding a grudge against Paul for the past 30 years!



Paul's shock turns to anger since he has gone out of his way to try and make amends with Glen for the past.



But all this time, Glen has been secretly trying to turn Paul's estranged wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) against him and WRECK his marriage!



Paul's sons, David (Takaya Honda) and Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) try and convince Paul to keep a level head and have a proper conversation with Glen.



But will Paul listen?

Hendrix and Mackenzie return to discover Kyle's news on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) and his girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) return from their trip.



But their happy homecoming takes a serious turn when the couple discover the news about about neighbour, Kyle Canning's (Chris Milligan) cancer diagnosis.



Hendrix is in a spin over what has happened.



It wasn't so long ago that Hendrix was confiding in Kyle about his own cancer scare.



Hendrix feels terrible that he hasn't been there for Kyle after all his previous support.



So the lad vows to do right by his mate and works hard to be another pillar of support for Kyle.

Are Chloe and Nicolette gonna get back together on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

WHAT is going on between Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes)?



For a while there, Nicolette didn't even want to be friends with Chloe after her then fiancee almost cheated on her with Leo out at his vineyard.



But after a night out in the city, the ladies have re-established their friendship and things are looking up.



It seems like romance might be in the air for these former lovers!



But after her past experience with Chloe, is Nicolette ready to go there again with Ms Brennan?

