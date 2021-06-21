'Neighbours' spoilers: Pierce Greyson WARNS Nicolette Stone...

Pierce Greyson is in for a SHOCK when he discovers it was Nicolette who exposed his affair with Dipi on Neighbours.

Pierce Greyson (played by Don Hany) has never been a fan of Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The troublesome redhead caused plenty of drama between Pierce and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) during their marriage.



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Pierce is SHOCKED to discover that it was originally Nicolette who planted THAT necklace to ensure that Chloe discovered his affair with married woman, Dipi Rebecchi!



Pierce storms off to Harold's Cafe to confront Nicolette over her behaviour.



When Nicolette shows no remorse for her shady behaviour, Pierce delivers some harsh home truths that leave Nicolette shaken and worried about the future of her relationship with her girlfriend Chloe.

Pierce confronts Nicolette after discovering a secret from the past on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is still in a mood after discovering the REAL reason his dad Pierce is back in Erinsborough.



Hendrix's girlfriend Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) tries to help him navigate his rocky relationship with Pierce. Both Mackenzie and the Kennedy family think that Hendrix should give Pierce another chance.

But will Hendrix listen? Or is his relationship with Pierce doomed?

Mackenzie supports Hendrix after his BIG fallout with Pierce on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

ALSO Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is in need of somewhere to stay now that her staff discount at Lassiters is expiring.



Amy asks Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) if she can move into Number 30. It will be just like old times!



But how will Toadie's niece Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) feel about living under the same roof as the woman who almost broke up her parents' marriage?

Amy unexpectedly moves herself into Number 30 on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

