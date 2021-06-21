'Neighbours' spoilers: Pierce Greyson WARNS Nicolette Stone...
Airs Thursday 1 July 2021 at 5.30pm on Channel 5.
Pierce Greyson (played by Don Hany) has never been a fan of Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The troublesome redhead caused plenty of drama between Pierce and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) during their marriage.
But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Pierce is SHOCKED to discover that it was originally Nicolette who planted THAT necklace to ensure that Chloe discovered his affair with married woman, Dipi Rebecchi!
Pierce storms off to Harold's Cafe to confront Nicolette over her behaviour.
When Nicolette shows no remorse for her shady behaviour, Pierce delivers some harsh home truths that leave Nicolette shaken and worried about the future of her relationship with her girlfriend Chloe.
Meanwhile, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is still in a mood after discovering the REAL reason his dad Pierce is back in Erinsborough.
Hendrix's girlfriend Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) tries to help him navigate his rocky relationship with Pierce. Both Mackenzie and the Kennedy family think that Hendrix should give Pierce another chance.
But will Hendrix listen? Or is his relationship with Pierce doomed?
ALSO Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is in need of somewhere to stay now that her staff discount at Lassiters is expiring.
Amy asks Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) if she can move into Number 30. It will be just like old times!
But how will Toadie's niece Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) feel about living under the same roof as the woman who almost broke up her parents' marriage?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5
- Ned Willis - Ben Hall
- Roxy Willis - Zima Anderson
- Karl Kennedy - Alan Fletcher
- Susan Kennedy - Jackie Woodburne
- Chloe Brennan - April Rose Pengilly
- Nicolette Stone - Charlotte Chimes
- Hendrix Greyson - Benny Turland
- Toadie Rebecchi - Ryan Moloney
- Yashvi Rebecchi - Olivia Junkeer
- Mackenzie Hargreaves - Georgie Stone
- Clive Gibbons - Geoff Paine
- Jane Harris - Annie Jones
- Curtis Perkins - Nathan Borg
- Melanie Pearson - Lucinda Cowden
- Paul Robinson - Stefan Dennis
- Harlow Robinson - Jemma Donovan
- Terese Willis - Rebekah Elmaloglou
