Neighbours spoilers: Remi drops a baby bombshell!

Airs Monday 9 December 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Cara Varga-Murphy (played by Sara West) is devastated by the discovery that she will not be able to bear a child again after her EMERGENCY surgery on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



But there's another baby bombshell about to drop...



When Cara suggests that they could still have another baby, wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) confesses she doesn't want to get pregnant herself.



If Remi is not willing to carry a child for them, does this mean the couple's baby dream is officially over?

Remi Receives Devastating News About Cara | Neighbours - YouTube Watch On

Airs Tuesday 10 December 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) is alarmed when she receives word from Italy that husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher), has been injured during his bike ride trip.



While Susan flies off to Italy to visit Karl in hospital, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) offers to handle Susan's responsibilities at Eirini Rising.



But the question is, will the residents of the retirement home agree to reinstate Terese as General Manager after her recent relapse with alcohol?



Terese's ex-husbands, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), join forces with a plan to try and get Terese back on board.

But will it work?

Susan receives some alarming news about Karl on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Can Paul help ex-wife Terese get her job back at Eirini Rising on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 11 December 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Yaz Shields (Chrishell Stause) secretly visits Tess Carmichael (Anica Calida) in prison.



Yaz is hoping Tess will help with her vendetta against Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), who she blames for the death of her brother, Heath Royce, in the Outback.



But is Tess willing to help vengeful Yaz re-open the case?



After all, Tess is serving her own time behind bars after her involvement with baddie businessman, Heath.



However, Yaz has a trump card to play that may convince Tess to help dish the dirt on unsuspecting Holly...

Yaz wants Tess's help with her revenge plan against Holly on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Does Yaz still have time for romance with Nicolette on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 12 December 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) is not happy after finding out that housemate, Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson), does have romantic feelings for Byron's girlfriend, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan).



Sadie has secretly been trying to diffuse the situation, since Max is convinced that she fancies him too!



Things get heated when Byron confronts Max and demands that he move out of Number 32!



The house ain't big enough for this particular love triangle!



Will Max agree to pack his bags and go?

Byron confronts Max over Sadie on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Has Max messed things up between Sadie and boyfriend Byron on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

