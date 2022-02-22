'Neighbours' spoilers: Terese Willis gets closer to Glen...

It's out with the old... and in with the NEW for Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But does that include getting romantically involved with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Paul Robinson's (Stefan Dennis) half-brother, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett)?



Glen has previously come clean and confessed that he has romantic feelings for Terese.



But all that went out the window, when Terese came close to renewing her wedding vows to Paul.



However, now that divorce proceedings are happening between Paul and Terese, could there be another chance for Glen?



Especially as he's living under the same roof as Terese at Number 22.



Glen discovers he's won a couples trip away.



Not wanting to go alone, Glen invites Terese to join him.



Will she agree to pack her bags for a getaway from Erinsborough?

Will Paul and David make amends on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Paul and his son, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) had an almighty fallout after doctor David exposed his dad for faking a health setback.



Ironically, Paul then suffered a REAL health setback and collapsed!



Lying in hospital, Paul feels abandoned by both Terese and David.



Seeing he's upset, Paul's granddaughter, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) convinces David to visit him in hospital.



Things are still awkward between the pair.



But as father and son have a heart-to-heart about recent dramatic events, is there a chance they can repair their relationship?

Zara finally discovers WHO has betrayed her on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) is in BIG trouble (again!) when a furious Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) confronts the teenager over THAT kiss with her boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland).



But Mackenzie and Hendrix have made another SHOCK discovery about Zara too.



How did THAT secret get out?



Zara's mum, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and her friend, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) are not impressed as they listen to the latest charges against Zara.



Has Zara's luck finally run out?



Will she be on the next plane back to Cairns?



Feeling abandoned, Zara turns to school friends, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) and Aubrey Laing (Etoile Little) for help.



But Zara's in for an unpleasant surprise...

