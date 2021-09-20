'Neighbours' spoilers: Toadie Rebecchi falls out with Amy Greenwood!

Toadie has a word with Amy about flaunting her polyamorous relationship!

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) falls out with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) over her unconventional relationship status in Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

There a few people on Ramsay Street who are having trouble getting their heads around the fact that Amy is in a polyamorous relationship with Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris).

Amy and her two hunky lovers have faced a barrage of questions about their unconventional relationship, how it works and what the deal is, particularly from Levi’s gran Sheila (Colette Mann).

Nell is asking questions about Amy's lifestyle. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Now, Toadie’s young daughter Nell is starting to ask questions…

Toadie’s thrown when Nell questions Amy’s relationships after seeing their housemate acting amorously with both men out on the street.

In broad daylight as well!

Toadie’s not impressed, especially as he had asked his friend to shield Nell from the situation.

Amy's seen with her lovers Ned and Levi on Ramsay Street. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Later, when Nell draws a picture of the trio it’s the last straw for Toadie and he ends up getting into a nasty row with Amy, which leaves her feeling devastated.

Nell has drawn a picture of Amy with her boyfriends Ned and Levi. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) has decided not to throw Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) under the bus by telling her grandad Paul (Stefan Dennis) and his wife Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) that the Lassiters staff get a free drink when they have finished a shift.

Harlow decides it's time to start thinking about Number One. (Image credit: Fremantle)

If it was to come out, it could mean other employees, namely Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Sheila Canning (Colette Mann), could get it in the neck. In other words, the sack!

However, Harlow’s still in sour grapes mode after being demoted when the rest of the staff complained about her being elevated to the position of Executive Liaison.

So as Chloe keeps up the Employee of the Year act with Terese, Harlow starts to regret her decision and decides it’s time to start thinking about Number One. What will she do?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.