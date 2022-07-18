Neighbours spoilers: Toadie Rebecchi gets a SURPRISE visitor!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 27 July 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
There's a blast-from-the-past for Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) when former Ramsay Street resident, Joel Samuels (Daniel MacPherson), makes an unexpected visit on today's episode of Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Joel was last seen a decade ago, when he was involved in a romance with Toadie's future wife, Dee Bliss!
Joel is in town to wish Toadie and his fiancee, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) good luck for their upcoming wedding.
As Joel catches-up on all the latest news and gossip from Erinsborough, he is curious to hear about Toadie's fallout with their mutual friend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton), who appears to have fled and returned to Cairns.
Change is afoot, as both Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and his ex, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), make plans for a future away from Erinsborough.
Paul is planning to sell Lassiters Hotel to his old mate, Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien), and move to New York to reunite with some of his grown children.
Meanwhile, Terese has been convinced to buy the eco holiday retreat out at River Bend by her current partner, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett).
However, Glen is starting to realise that there is still unfinished business between his half-brother, Paul, and Terese.
While packing-up to move, Terese and Paul are once again thrown into each other's orbits.
Terese makes a SURPRISE discovery... which Glen may not be too happy about!
There's another FOR SALE sign up on Ramsay Street.
WHO is planning to move?
With change afoot, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) starts to wonder where her future lies.
After clashing with her mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones), over the departure of Byron, Nicolette makes a decision that leaves Jane worried that she is about to drive away her daughter again...
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
