Neighbours spoilers: Toadie Rebecchi gets a SURPRISE visitor!

There's a blast-from-the-past for Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) when former Ramsay Street resident, Joel Samuels (Daniel MacPherson), makes an unexpected visit on today's episode of Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Joel was last seen a decade ago, when he was involved in a romance with Toadie's future wife, Dee Bliss!



Joel is in town to wish Toadie and his fiancee, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) good luck for their upcoming wedding.



As Joel catches-up on all the latest news and gossip from Erinsborough, he is curious to hear about Toadie's fallout with their mutual friend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton), who appears to have fled and returned to Cairns.

The Ramsay Street reunions continue with an appearance from former Number 30 resident Joel on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Change is afoot, as both Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and his ex, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), make plans for a future away from Erinsborough.



Paul is planning to sell Lassiters Hotel to his old mate, Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien), and move to New York to reunite with some of his grown children.



Meanwhile, Terese has been convinced to buy the eco holiday retreat out at River Bend by her current partner, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett).



However, Glen is starting to realise that there is still unfinished business between his half-brother, Paul, and Terese.



While packing-up to move, Terese and Paul are once again thrown into each other's orbits.



Terese makes a SURPRISE discovery... which Glen may not be too happy about!

Terese and Glen clash after she makes a surprise discovery in a box of old documents on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

There's another FOR SALE sign up on Ramsay Street.



WHO is planning to move?



With change afoot, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) starts to wonder where her future lies.



After clashing with her mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones), over the departure of Byron, Nicolette makes a decision that leaves Jane worried that she is about to drive away her daughter again...

More Ramsay Street residents are on the move on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

