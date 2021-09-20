‘Neighbours’ spoilers: Toadie Rebecchi's attempt to win back Mel BACKFIRES!

Monday's Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings) sees Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) trying to win back Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) after his kiss with Rose Porter (Lucy Durack) - but unfortunately, it's an EPIC FAIL!

This week’s episodes of Neighbours open with a terrifying scream…

But it’s okay, it’s just Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) acting in the zombie flick that Hendrix (Benny Turland) is making for the film festival!

Talking of horror…

Toadie (Ryan Moloney) was horrified when he saw Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) with her married ex-lover Justin Buke (Mick O'Malley). Was it a date? Are they back on?

Toadie was hoping to patch things up with Mel, so he needs to know what’s going on…

With a little encouragement from Karl (Alan Fletcher), Toadie decides he’s got to talk to Mel, whether she wants to or not!

Melanie agrees to meet up with Toadie. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Mel’s been keeping her distance from Toadie after he kissed his former PA Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) and although she’s still not ready to talk about it, she agrees to meet him when he calls her because it sounds urgent…

Toadie quizzes Mel about why she met up with her ex, Justin. (Image credit: Fremantle)

But when Toadie asks her upfront about her meeting with Justin, Mel’s fuming and storms off!

Realising he’s messed up yet again, Toadie makes a big romantic gesture which he hopes will remind her of what makes them work as a couple.

Toadie's 'sexy' attempt to win back Mel backfires big time! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Unfortunately, that backfires on him as well and it looks like there’s no turning back for Toadie and Melanie…

Also, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) has started to realise that being in a polyamorous relationship with his neighbours Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) has its downside…

Sharing his girlfriend with another man means Levi isn't getting to see Amy as much as he would like, so he’s eager to make up for lost time.

When Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) tells Levi that Amy is having a sauna session, he decides to join her, hoping to enjoy a steamy hour or two with his girlfriend…

Unfortunately, his plans soon turn cold when he finds Ned is already there!

Three's a crowd for Levi when he finds Amy sharing a sauna with Ned. (Image credit: Fremantle)

It’s a super-awkward atmosphere as they sit on the sauna hut dressed in nothing but towels!

Levi and Ned have an awkward encounter in a sauna! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Levi manages to find some private time with Amy, but they struggle to reclaim their sizzle. Have things gone off the boil between Amy and Ned, too?

Kyle tells Sheila and Roxy about making a film with the help of pigeon Gary! (Image credit: Fremantle)

With everyone else in Erinsborough making films and with $5000 up for grabs, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) wants to get in on the act so he decides to make a documentary that literally captures Erinsborough from a bird’s eye view…

He attaches a mini camera to Gary and lets him fly.

Levi, Sheila, Kyle and Roxy get a shock when they watch Gary's camera footage! (Image credit: Fremantle)

But when Kyle, Roxy, Levi and Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) watch the footage that the pigeon has captured, they find it might be a bit to risque for the film competition!

Gary the pigeon has captured some raunchy footage on his mini-cam! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.