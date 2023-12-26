Neighbours spoilers: WHAT does Terese find out about Toadie and Melanie?

Airs Monday 1 January 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) has been trying to keep her cool since her husband, Toadie Rebecchi's (Ryan Moloney) ex-wife, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) moved back onto Ramsay Street on Neighbours.



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Terese is left reeling after making a worrying discovery on Toadie's open laptop computer...



WHAT does she find out?



David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) remains worried that there could be romance brewing between his brother, Leo (Tim Kano), and recovering addict, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis).



But will Krista heed David's warning to steer clear of Leo and focus on her recovery instead?



PLUS, Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) is puzzled by a MYSTERY key.



WHO has left it for her?



And WHAT does it unlock?

David is worried about Krista jeopardising her recovery on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 2 January 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is worried about his daughter Holly Hoyland's (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) relationship with boyfriend, Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar).



Especially after the dramatic events on Christmas Day.



But when Karl decides to question Haz further about his intentions towards Holly, he risks getting on the WRONG side of his feisty daughter!



Terese confronts Toadie about her discovery.



Will his explanation convince Terese that she has nothing to worry about?



Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) plot to get their partners, David and Remi, better acquainted.



But is Ramsay Street about to be the setting for a VERY awkward dinner party?

Karl interferes in Holly's love life again on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 3 January 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) continues to try and make life difficult for Krista at Lassiters.



But she stands her ground.



After all, this is the man who panicked and tried to cover-up her "murder"!



However, things take a worrying turn for pregnant Krista when she suddenly feels dizzy and becomes convinced that someone has spiked her drink...



Karl's suspicions that Holly is setting herself up for heartbreak continue when he makes an alarming discovery about Haz and his housemate, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).



WHAT does Karl find out?



PLUS, Melanie is excited about the return of the Drinks Diva van to Ramsay Street!



But WHO is responsible for resurrecting Melanie's former business venture?

Leo is caught-in-the-middle of the rivalry between Paul and Krista on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 4 January 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



The mystery continues for Nicolette when she follows the trail of clues to an apartment.



Inside, Nicolette discovers a bag full of familiar looking lingerie.



WHO is trying to provoke Nicolette?



There's a clash between Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) and her daughter, Sadie (Emerald Chan), when they disagree over plans for Sadie's future.



Meanwhile, David and Remi are both suspicious over Krista's claim that her drink was spiked.



Is it possible that Krista is secretly using drugs again?

WHO is stalking Nicolette on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee